Karuppu Advance Booking Report: Suriya & Trisha Starrer Sells More Than 2 Lakh Tickets For Day 1

Karuppu Advance Booking | YouTube

Suriya and Trisha starrer Karuppu is slated to hit the big screens on May 14, 2026. It is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year, and even the trailer has created a good pre-release buzz. The advance booking of the film has started, and it is getting a good response.

According to Sacnilk, for its first day, Karuppu has sold more than 2 lakh tickets. The R Bajali directorial will be releasing in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version has till now sold over 191K tickets, and the Telugu dubbed version has sold over 11K tickets.

For its first day, the movie has till now collected Rs. 3.26 crore without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 5.94 crore. Well, Karuppu is clearly heading for a double-digit opening.

Suriya's last release, Retro, had collected Rs. 19.25 crore net on its first day. So, it will be interesting to see whether Karuppu will beat Retro or not. However, despite a good opening, Retro had failed to become a hit at the box office.

9 AM Shows For Karuppu

The makers of Karuppu on Tuesday took to social media to thank the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, for granting them the permission to screen the film in the state from 9 am onwards.

They tweeted, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th (sic)."

Trisha-Karuppu Makers Controversy

The actress was absent from the grand audio launch of the film, which took place in Madurai. While interacting with her fans on X, when a fan asked about it, she replied, "Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)." Her tweet hinted that she wasn't invited to the event.

Trisha's last release Thug Life had also failed to make a mark at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see what response Karuppu will get.