Leo: Couple Gets Engaged During Thalapathy Vijay's Film Screening In Tamil Nadu; Video Goes Viral

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Leo released on the big screens on Thursday (October 19) and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement. A couple proved their craze and love for Vijay by getting engaged during the film's screening in Tamil Nadu.

Several pictures and videos have gone viral in which the couple is seen exchanging rings and garlands amid the screening of the film at a theatre in Pudukkottai, a town in Tamil Nadu.

Reportedly, the couple is incredibly passionate about Vijay's films and they have also planned their wedding around the release of Leo, on October 20. Getting engaged inside the theatre is a unique and memorable way to celebrate their love for each other and for Vijay's work.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The release of the film is no less than a festival for fans, not only in Tamil Nadu, but across the country. In Mumbai, scores of people were seen queueing up outside theatres in the wee hours of Thursday and celebrating on the streets by bursting crackers.

Several photos and videos of the frenzy have also gone viral on the internet.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has reportedly been issued a U/A certificate, while the trailer has been censored with an A certificate.

Leo marks the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

