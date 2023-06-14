Legendary Marvel Artist John Romita Sr. Passes Away at 93 Leaving A Lasting Comic Book Legacy

Comic book enthusiasts and fans of Marvel superheroes are mourning the loss of legendary artist John Romita Sr, who passed away at the age of 93. John Romita Jr., a renowned comic book artist, who is his son, himself, announced the sad news on Twitter.

In his heartfelt message, Romita Jr. informed fans that his father passed peacefully away in sleep. Calling him a legend, he expressed his desire to follow his father’s footsteps.

FANS REACT TO THE NEWS OF HIS DEMISE

Following the news of Romita Sr.'s passing,several users took to social media to pay tribute to the comic book legend and express their gratitude for his magnificent creations.

Check out some of the tweets from the internet users:

JOURNEY OF JOHN ROMITA SR. IN THE WORLD OF ARTS

Born in 1930 in Brooklyn, New York, John Romita Sr. started his journey in the world of arts after graduating from Manhattan's School of Industrial Art in 1947.

Following his time in the army, he embarked on a career in comic books, starting as a ghost artist at Timely Comics, which later evolved into Marvel Comics.

Romita's collaboration with Marvel editor-in-chief Stan Lee on "The Amazing Spider-Man" from 1966 played a pivotal role in making the comic series a top seller for the company.

He introduced iconic characters such as Mary Jane Watson, Spider-Man's beloved love interest, and Punisher, the formidable antihero.

During the early 1970s, Romita assumed the position of Marvel's art director, a role he held for more than two decades. His creative contributions extended beyond character design, as he played a part in shaping the appearance of notable figures like Wolverine.

In addition to his Spider-Man contributions, Romita brought forth a plethora of memorable characters.

Notable among them were the villainous Vulture, the menacing mobster Hammerhead, the sonic-powered Shocker, the enigmatic Hobgoblin, the diligent journalist Robbie Robertson, and George Stacy, the father of Gwen Stacy.

Furthermore, Romita's creative prowess extended to the creation of characters like Luke Cage, the formidable Daredevil antagonist Bullseye, and the notorious mastermind Kingpin, also known as Wilson Fisk.

Recognized for his immense contributions to the industry, John Romita Sr. received numerous accolades throughout his career. In 2002, he was inducted into the Eisner Awards Hall of Fame, and in 2020, he earned a spot in the Inkwell Awards Hall of Fame, as reported by Variety.

John Romita Sr. is survived by his wife, Virginia, and his two sons, John Romita Jr. and Victor. His legacy as an artistic visionary and a master of storytelling will forever be cherished and remembered by comic book enthusiasts worldwide