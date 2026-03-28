 Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At His House; Fans Mourn Demise Of 44-Year-Old Actor
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Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At His House; Fans Mourn Demise Of 44-Year-Old Actor

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo passed away at the age of 44. Reportedly, the actor was found dead at his house, and an investigation into his demise is going on. His death has shocked his fans, and they are mourning his demise.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 08:52 AM IST
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Lee Sang-Bo Passes Away |

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo, known for his performances in many movies and TV shows, has passed away. According to reports, he was found dead at his house in Pyeongtaek on Thursday by a family member. Reportedly, the investigation into his death is currently going on, and his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), shared a statement, “We saw the news and are currently trying to understand the situation."

Lee Sang-Bo's death has left his fans shocked, and they are mourning his demise on social media. A fan tweeted, "Actor Lee Sang Bo (이 상 보) has passed away. The actor had lost his father in recent years, followed by his mother and sister in a traffic accident. It's not easy to lose family members one after another. He used antidepressants intensely for a long time (sic)."

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Another X user wrote, "Watched him in the daily soap montecristo. sorry to hear that he was another victim of a misunderstanding.... (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Oh my God😭… After losing his parents and siblings one after another, he struggled with depression and panic disorder. 💔 the grief was too heavy… and he has tragically passed away. 😢 Rip (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Lee Sang-Bo Drug Case

A few years ago, Lee was involved in a drug case with allegations of taking illegal drugs. However, in 2022, he got a clean chit in the case that he wasn't take any illegal drugs, and he was only taking prescribed medication for depression following personal tragedies.

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Lee Sang-Bo TV Shows & Movies

Lee started his career in 2006 with the show Invisible Man Choi Jang-soo, and later starred in shows like Golden Era of Daughters-in-Law, Bad Love, Private Lives, Rugal, Miss Monte-Cristo, Elegant Empire, others.

While be was prominently a TV actor, he featured in a few movies like Mephisto, Secretly Greatly, and more.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.

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