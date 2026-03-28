Lee Sang-Bo Found Dead At His House; Fans Mourn Demise Of 44-Year-Old Actor

Lee Sang-Bo Passes Away |

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo, known for his performances in many movies and TV shows, has passed away. According to reports, he was found dead at his house in Pyeongtaek on Thursday by a family member. Reportedly, the investigation into his death is currently going on, and his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), shared a statement, “We saw the news and are currently trying to understand the situation."

Lee Sang-Bo's death has left his fans shocked, and they are mourning his demise on social media. A fan tweeted, "Actor Lee Sang Bo (이 상 보) has passed away. The actor had lost his father in recent years, followed by his mother and sister in a traffic accident. It's not easy to lose family members one after another. He used antidepressants intensely for a long time (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Watched him in the daily soap montecristo. sorry to hear that he was another victim of a misunderstanding.... (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Oh my God😭… After losing his parents and siblings one after another, he struggled with depression and panic disorder. 💔 the grief was too heavy… and he has tragically passed away. 😢 Rip (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Lee Sang-Bo Drug Case

A few years ago, Lee was involved in a drug case with allegations of taking illegal drugs. However, in 2022, he got a clean chit in the case that he wasn't take any illegal drugs, and he was only taking prescribed medication for depression following personal tragedies.

Lee Sang-Bo TV Shows & Movies

Lee started his career in 2006 with the show Invisible Man Choi Jang-soo, and later starred in shows like Golden Era of Daughters-in-Law, Bad Love, Private Lives, Rugal, Miss Monte-Cristo, Elegant Empire, others.

While be was prominently a TV actor, he featured in a few movies like Mephisto, Secretly Greatly, and more.

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.