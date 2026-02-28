Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off Set For 2026 Release Amid Dating Scandal With Kim Sae Ron?

Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off Set For 2026 |

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun faced significant backlash following a dating controversy involving the late actress Kim Sae-ron. He was accused of allegedly being in a relationship with Sae-ron when she was still a minor. However, the allegations were later denied and addressed by the Queen of Tears actor during a press conference. Amid the controversy, his upcoming series Knock Off was postponed indefinitely by Disney+. Now, reports suggest the show may finally be gearing up for release, but when exactly will it premiere?

Kim Soo Hyun's Knock Off Release Date

According to a report by Hallyu Forum, Knock Off is expected to premiere in 2026, reportedly in the first half of the year. However, Disney+ has not yet announced an official release date.

The series is mounted on a massive budget of 60 billion won. Set during the IMF crisis period, the drama follows the journey of a man who rises to power within the counterfeit goods market.

#KimSooHyun’s #KnockOff moves toward first half 2026 release after year-long hold!



Disney+ original series Knock Off, which had remained on indefinite hold for nearly a year, is now reportedly being reconsidered for a first half 2026 release. The big-budget project, made with… pic.twitter.com/wBFayFN4S8 — Hallyu FORUMS (@hallyuforums) February 28, 2026

Knock Off was expected to be Kim Soo Hyun's next big K-drama after Queen of Tears. However, amid the chaos, Disney+ released their official statement in early 2025, stating, "After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the release of ‘Knock Off.'"

Kim Soo Hyun Controversy

The controversy began in early 2025 when the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute and Kim Sae‑ron’s family publicly asserted that Kim Soo‑hyun had dated her when she was underage, sharing leaked private photos, alleged KakaoTalk chats, and videos as supposed evidence. These materials, widely circulated online, included images of the two together and screenshots said to be from conversations between them, which critics interpreted as indicating a long‑term involvement beginning when Sae‑ron was a minor. The leaks intensified public scrutiny and outrage, leading to intense debate on social media and in entertainment circles about Kim Soo‑hyun’s conduct and the authenticity of the content shared.

In response, Kim Soo‑hyun and his agency GOLDMEDALIST held a press conference and issued statements denying that any relationship began while Sae‑ron was a minor, asserting the photos were taken after she became an adult and calling the allegations and some leaked evidence false or manipulated. He and his legal team have filed multiple defamation and related lawsuits against Garo Sero and others involved in disseminating the content. Despite these denials, the controversy has affected his professional activities and public image. The actor then stepped back from the spotlight.