'Leave My Family Alone': Michael Jackson's Nephew SLAMS 'Clickbait' Article Claiming Family Is Eyeing Thriller Tour After Michael's Release

Taj Jackson Slams Report On Jackson Family’s Thriller Tour Plans |

Singer Michael Jackson's biopic Michael, released on April 24 with his nephew Jaafar Jackson stepping into his shoes, has received a mixed response from audiences. While some claimed it was an attempt to whitewash his image, others said they enjoyed the film and praised Jaafar's performance. Amid this, a New York Post report claimed that after the movie's massive Rs 1,800 crore ($217 million) opening, the Jackson family were looking to cash in further and were even planning a Thriller tour.

Taj Jackson Slams Report On Jackson Family’s Thriller Tour Plans

Reacting strongly, Michael Jackson's nephew Taj Jackson lashed out at the clickbait articles, slammed the news portal, and urged them to leave his family alone. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) on May 2, he wrote, "Do I have to drag you again, @nypost. Leave my family alone with your lies and clickbait articles. You and your fake sources. A “family source”.. blah blah blah. Stacy Brown, you have no credibility, never have. That’s why I’ve called you a weasel in the past. And just so you know, Stacy Brown was having dinner with the prosecution team during my uncle’s trial. Stop trusting the tabloids."

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Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Michael Box Office Collection Day 8

On Day 8 (2nd Friday), Michael earned Rs 2.76 crore net across 1,048 screens, while the gross collection stood at Rs 3.09 crore. Compared to Day 7's Rs 2.50 crore, the film recorded a 10.4% increase in net collection.