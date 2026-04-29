Leaving Neverland Director Dan Reed Slams Michael Biopic, Says It Ignores Child Abuse Allegations Against MJ: 'His Relationship With Children...'

Emmy-winning filmmaker Dan Reed criticised the recently released biopic Michael, alleging that it avoids addressing the serious abuse allegations associated with the late pop icon Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson in the lead role and hit theatres on April 24.

Since its release, many viewers have praised its scale and performances, others have questioned its portrayal of the singer’s controversial legacy.

Reed, best known for his 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, now voiced concerns about the film’s narrative. The documentary, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award, focused on the allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom accused Jackson of child sexual abuse.

Speaking to Variety, Reed argued that the biopic presents a sanitised and incomplete version of events. He said that the "issue of his relationship with children is completely distorted by the fact that they portray him as an eccentric, overgrown child, which we know is not the full story."

He also criticised specific scenes in the film that depict Jackson interacting with sick children, suggesting they create a misleading impression. Reed added, "That made me feel really icky. It suggests that Jackson’s engagement with children was entirely benign and motivated by nothing but philanthropy… I’m not calling for Jackson to be 'canceled' and for nobody to listen to his music, but Wade and James’ story needs to be respected as well, and what the movie does is creates a version of events that essentially portrays Wade, James, and others who’ve accused Jackson of child sexual abuse as liars without actually articulating it."

"They’re saying that the reason Jackson liked children is because he’s an angel and just wanted to be nice to children, not that he wanted to have sex with them," Reed further stated, according to reports.

According to Reed, the film reshapes the narrative rather than confronting the controversy. He further alleged that it "just flips the truth on its head," pointing out that the storyline largely concludes in the 1980s - before the allegations against Jackson became public.

The debate surrounding Jackson’s legacy has persisted for decades, with opinions remaining divided. Reed’s Leaving Neverland reignited global conversations when it was released, as it explored the personal accounts of Robson and Safechuck and the impact of their allegations.

Apart from Jaafar Jackson, Michael also features Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in key roles. Written by John Logan, the film traces Jackson’s journey from his early years to becoming a global music phenomenon.