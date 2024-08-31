'It's A Personal Passion Of Sargun Mehta Ma'am': Badall Pe Paon Hai's Amandeep Sidhu On Former's Interest In Stock Market (Exclusive)

Amandeep Sidhu, who is seen in Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey’s Badall Pe Paon Hai, which is produced under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment, feels the show can inspire real change in society regarding girls' education and empowerment.

She said, “The show is all about breaking barriers and showing that girls can achieve anything they set their minds to. If people watch and see the determination and struggles of the characters, especially Bani, it can definitely inspire real change. It’s about spreading the message that education and empowerment are crucial for everyone, regardless of gender.”

Her character, Bani, is determined to achieve her dreams and faces all the challenges that come her way head-on. She added, “My character is all about believing in herself and her potential and pushing her to keep going, no matter how tough things get.”

Amandeep’s character invests in the stock market, and while preparing for the role, she did research on the stock market to make her character more authentic. “It’s not something you see often in traditional shows, so I wanted to get it right. Personally, I resonate with the theme of the show because it's about pursuing dreams despite the odds. Like my character, I've faced obstacles in my journey too, but those challenges only made me stronger and more determined,” she said.

The show features Bani investing in the stock market, and producer Sargun too wanted to learn it and trade stocks. Sharing her thoughts on this, Amandeep said, “It feels amazing to bring that dream to life on screen. Knowing that it’s a personal passion of Sargun ma’am makes portraying this aspect of Bani even more special.”

She feels that it has given a unique angle to the show and added, “Traditionally, girls from rural backgrounds are shown to have more conventional interests, but Bani’s fascination with the stock market breaks that mold.”

“It challenges the stereotype that certain fields are only for men or people from urban areas. Bani’s character proves that passion and intelligence aren’t limited by geography or gender,” Amandeep ended.