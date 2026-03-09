Lakshya To Walk Out Of Karan Johar's Dostana 2 Amid Delays, Vikrant Massey Still On Board: Report

Lakshya To Exit Dostana 2? | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Lakshya, who impressed fans with his performance in Aryan Khan's directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood, released on Netflix in 2025, had earlier seen two of his major films, Bedhadak, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, and Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha and also starring Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, getting shelved. However, it was later confirmed that, despite Kartik and Janhvi's exit, Lakshya would remain part of the sequel.

Lakshya To Exit Dostana 2?

Earlier, Vikrant Massey had confirmed that he too was part of Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 alongside Lakshya. However, a recent report claims that the film has once again faced delays. Filmfare reports that the delay has led to Lakshya's expected departure from the project, while Massey remains involved.

The source further added, "Dostana 2 is happening for sure but the cast isn't locked as of now."

However, an official confirmation on the development is still awaited.

What Vikrant Massey Said About Dostana 2

Speaking to Times Now, Massey said, "I'm doing Dostana 2. I'm doing my first Dharma movie.Usme you will see me wearing good designer clothes. Karan (Johar) sir will make sure that I have wear good clothes and I wear those fancy sunglasses. Shooting somewhere in Europe."

Vikrant, however, refused to reveal the name of the female lead in the film.

The Dostana 2 Fiasco

In 2021, Dharma Productions announced the recasting of Dostana 2. The statement read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.

There were also rumours of a rift between Karan Johar and Kartik, due to which the film was put on hold indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the original film, Dostana, released in 2008, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Bobby Deol in the lead.