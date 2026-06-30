'Ladies Take Time': Yash Hints At Toxic Promo Featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara & Others After Facing Backlash Over Actresses Not Being Shown In Previous Teasers

Toxic Teaser Coming Out Soon! | Instagram

Yash starrer Toxic features five actresses: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. However, none of them were shown in the previous teasers of the movie, and the makers had faced backlash for not featuring them in the promos. However, it looks like the film's next teaser will feature the actresses.

On Monday, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the film tweeted, "Where are the ladies, @TheNameIsYash? (sic)." On Tuesday, Yash replied, writing, "Calm down! Ladies take time to come! Tomorrow, 01-07-2026, 11:33 AM (sic)."

Well, Yash's tweet hints that the makers may be all set to reveal a teaser featuring the actresses.

Netizens react to Yash's tweet

Reacting to Yash's tweet, a netizen wrote, "First time in Indian cinema, a teaser dedicated solely to the women of the film #ToxicTheMovie #Yash (sic)."

Another X user tweeted, "We are ready for the showdown. ☠️ Bring it on. 💥 Ganga. Nadia. Mellisa. Rebecca. Elizabeth (sic)." One more netizen wrote, "Brace your seatbelt. Ladies are coming tomorrow 👌👍 It's gonna be huge 👌👌 All 5 Toxic ladies coming tomorrow (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Toxic Release Date

Toxic underwent multiple changes when it came to its release date. The film was supposed to release in March this year and clash at the box office with Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, it was postponed to June 4, 2026. But, once again, the makers decided to delay the release, and it is now slated to hit the big screens on August 26, 2026.

While it is getting a solo release, the film will clash at the box office with Eetha and Vvan during the same weekend. Both Hindi movies are slated to hit the big screens on August 28, 2026. While the teaser of Eetha has already grabbed everyone's attention, it will be interesting to see what response Toxic's new promo will get.