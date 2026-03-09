Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 March 9 Written Update: Munni Agrees To Marry Ritik, Tulsi & Mihir Are Elated

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Monday, March 9), Angad and Vrinda are worried about Akshay and Madhvi, as the children have been behaving strangely ever since they moved to Shantiniketan. Vrinda explains that the kids have grown up in a chawl, and adjusting to life in a new place has been difficult for them. She says that they still behave the way they used to in the chawl. Angad responds that it isn’t the children’s fault since everything is new for them.

However, Vrinda says she is happy that everyone shows the children a lot of love and affection. At the same time, she is concerned that too much pampering might spoil them. Vrinda also says that since Tulsi is not currently in Shantiniketan, the children should not stay there. She suggests sending them to a boarding school, adding that she will manage things on her own and believes it will be in the best interest of the kids.

Meanwhile, Ritik goes to the chawl to meet Tulsi, and tells her that he has made many wrong decisions in life. He says he misunderstood Munni’s feelings and then took an impulsive decision to marry Mitali. He also feels that it was wrong to continue that marriage. Tulsi is surprised when Ritik admits that he likes Munni. He explains that Munni was the kind of friend he could open up to and share everything with - something he never experienced with Mitali. Ritik confesses all his feelings to Tulsi and also reveals that he has already expressed them to Munni. However, he now feels that he may not be worthy of Munni.

Later, Tulsi goes to meet Munni. During their conversation, Munni says she has made a vow that if everything in Ritik's life becomes better, she will walk to the Siddhivinayak Temple. Hearing this, Tulsi asks why she is so worried about Ritik. When Munni does not respond, Tulsi says that no one ever forgets their first love, and sometimes it returns in unexpected ways.

Munni, however, says that her first love with Ritik was a mistake. Tulsi tells her that she spoke to Ritik and feels that he may have now fallen in love with Munni as well. Tulsi then directly asks Munni if she would consider marrying her divorced son. She explains that she has already spoken to Ritik about it. Tulsi says she is not expecting an immediate answer and asks Munni to take her time before making a decision. She adds that she will respect whatever decision Munni makes.

After this, Munni calls Ritik and asks him to meet her.

On the road, Ajay’s parents get into an argument. Pari arrives there and defends her parents. She also introduces her daughter Garima to them and says she wants to apologise. With folded hands, she says sorry to them. At that moment, Ajay arrives and tells them that their children study in the same school. He also reveals that Pari has divorced Rannvijay.

Elsewhere, Noina tells Suchu that she has only a few days left after being diagnosed with blood cancer. She says she has called a lawyer to prepare her will.

At the factory, Mihir brings pani puri for Tulsi. She initially gets irritated, but Mihir asks her what is bothering her. Tulsi then tells him everything about what happened between Ritik and Munni years ago. Mihir says that after what he did to Vrinda, he cannot do the same thing to Munni. At that moment, Munni calls Tulsi and tells her that she has agreed to marry Ritik. Both Mihir and Tulsi are very happy to hear this.

Mihir says that they should start preparing for the wedding at Shantiniketan, but Tulsi says the wedding will take place in a temple because she will not go to Shantiniketan.