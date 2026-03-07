Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 7: Ritik & Mitali Head For Divorce After Shocking Revelations

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 7 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, March 7: Today’s episode begins with Mihir asking Mitali, and Tulsi asking Ritik, to go on a family trip to Japan. Both try to convince each other to relive the good moments in order to save their marriage. But Ritik feels his self-respect has been hurt, while Mitali believes there is nothing left in their relationship. After a long discussion, Ritik tells Tulsi that he will make one last effort to save his marriage.

Later, Ritik notices Mitali making changes in her routine for their daughter, Dimsy, waking up early and dropping her to classes, which makes him feel she is trying to change. He shares his observation with Tulsi, which brings them both some happiness.

Meanwhile, Ritik receives a call from Dimsy’s school, discovering that no one went to pick her up. Furious, he calls Pari to ask about Mitali’s whereabouts. While searching, Pari finds a beauty pageant form and calls Mitali, who angrily lashes out instead of explaining herself.

Pari informs Ritik about the pageant and mentions that Mitali declared herself single in the form. When Tulsi offers to talk to Mitali, Ritik refuses, feeling she cannot be changed. At home, he tries to make everyone understand that their marriage is falling apart.

Ritik then calls Mitali, asking her to return if she wants to save the marriage. As entire family steps in to make Mitali understand, she blames her father-in-law, Mihir, and Angad for interfering in her personal life and claims she has already taken the actions Ritik is contemplating. Ritik is stunned to find divorce papers with her signature already on it, realizing she has already planned to end the marriage.

Mihir calls Mitali, attempting to convince her that breaking the marriage is not the solution. However, Mitali accuses him of cheating with Munni. Angered, Ritik signs the divorce papers and tells Mitali to enjoy her life.

The episode ends with Mihir discussing with Tulsi what steps they should take now that Ritik and Mitali are heading toward divorce.