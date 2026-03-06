TRP Report Week 8: Naagin 7 Sees Another HUGE Fall While Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continues To Rule

TRP Report Week 8 |

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council India) has released the TRP report for Hindi TV shows for Week 8. This week as well, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to lead the chart. Despite the ongoing T20 World Cup craze, some shows managed to hold their ground, while others witnessed a slight dip in TRP.

With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 topping the chart, Tum Se Tum Tak secured the second position, maintaining a strong hold on viewership. Anupamaa retained the third spot. There was no change in the fourth and fifth positions, which were held by Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan and Vasudha, respectively.

Udne Ki Aasha secured the sixth spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a slight rise in TRP. The show had been at the ninth position for several weeks but climbed to the seventh spot in Week 8.

Meanwhile, Naagin 7 witnessed a significant drop. The show, which had been occupying the No. 1 position for weeks, slipped to the eighth spot in Week 8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the ninth position, while the Top 10 rankings were rounded off by Lakshmi Niwas, which entered the Top 10 for the first time.

TRP Report Week 8: Top 10 Shows

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Tum Se Tum Tak

3. Anupamaa

4. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

5. Vasudha

6. Udne Ki Aasha

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Naagin 7

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

10. Lakshmi Niwas

Despite Naagin 7 witnessing a fall in TRP this week, its lead actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has emerged as the most talked-about star, topping the list. She is followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla, who secures the second spot. Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly ranks next, continuing to enjoy strong popularity among viewers. Rohit Purohit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also features among the top names generating buzz, while Namik Paul from Naagin 7 rounds off the Top 5 list of most popular actor of Hindi TV.