Anupamaa New Promo: Rupali Ganguly's Show Takes 1-Year Leap To Goa? YRKKH's Sachin Tyagi Joins As New Love Interest- Watch

Anupamaa New Promo |

Following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa is also gearing up for a major leap in its storyline. With this new leap, significant changes are expected in Anupama’s life, including a new location and the introduction of an alleged new love interest. So, who is this mysterious new lover, and when will he be introduced to viewers? Let’s take a closer look.

The latest promo of Anupamaa features Sachin Tyagi, the actor who previously played Manish Goenka in YRKKH, stepping into the show in the reported role of Anupama's alleged lover. The promo shows Sachin walking along a beach, then turning around with a smile. The caption reads, "Ek alag si hawa mein shuru hone wali hai ek nayi pehchaan."

When Will Sachin Tyagi Be Introduced in Anupamaa?

According to the new promo, Sachin’s character will be introduced in Tuesday’s episode. New episodes air at 10 pm on Star Plus and can later be streamed on Jio Hotstar. Fans are advised to stay tuned for the arrival of this intriguing new character.

What Will Happen in Anupamaa After the Leap?

As per TellyChakkar, Anupamaa is set to take a one-year leap. While not a very long leap, it is expected to bring a shift in the storyline to Goa, as hinted by the beach-like scene in Sachin’s entry. Following the leap, Prarthana is reportedly set to die, leaving the family devastated. With her death, Sheersha Tiwari’s character is also expected to exit the show.