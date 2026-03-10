Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 March 10 Written Update: Mihir Confidently Says He Is Certain Tulsi Will Come Back To Shantiniketan

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Tuesday, March 10), Ritik thanks Munni for agreeing to marry him. However, Munni tells him that she is going ahead with the marriage mainly for Timsi, the daughter of Ritik and Mitali. Despite this, both of them appear happy about starting a new chapter together.

The episode then shows a flashback of how Munni and Ritik met at a cafe. During that moment, Ritik confesses his true feelings to Munni and promises her that he will never break her heart again the way he had hurt her in the past. Meanwhile, Angad calls Ritik and teases him about his upcoming wedding with Munni.

In Los Angeles, Karan and Nandini get into a heated argument about returning to India. Their fight affects their daughter Samara, who breaks down in tears. At the same time, Tulsi calls Samara. During the call, Tulsi hears raised voices in the background and realises that someone is arguing. However, Samara lies to her and says that everything at home is fine.

Back at Shantiniketan, preparations for Ritik and Munni’s wedding begin. During the discussions, Mihir declares that he will definitely bring Tulsi back to Shantiniketan. Hearing this, Pari, Vrinda and Angad feel happy and emotional about Mihir’s feelings for Tulsi.

Noina, meanwhile, feels guilty and believes that everyone is suffering because of her. On the other hand, Mitali makes a shocking statement, saying that she will not allow Ritik and Munni’s marriage to last.

Pari sends Tulsi an e-invitation for Ritik and Munni’s wedding. Soon after, Mihir connects with Tulsi on a video call. The two talk about the wedding preparations and also wonder whether Gomzi will attend the ceremony.

Pari later says that Tulsi is deeply hurt this time, and she is not sure whether Tulsi will agree to return home. However, Mihir confidently says that he is certain Tulsi will come back.

When Munni finally arrives at Shantiniketan after many years, she is flooded with memories of the happy moments she had once shared there with everyone. While the memories make her emotional, she also feels sad thinking that Tulsi is no longer there. The family members warmly welcome Munni and are happy to see her after such a long time.

Later, Mitali calls Ritik and asks him to meet her, saying she wants to discuss something related to Timsi. Ritik tells Munni that he does not want to meet Mitali, but Munni insists that since the matter concerns Timsi, he should go. She also advises Ritik to control his anger and emotions and think about his daughter first.

Meanwhile, Karan and Nandini arrive at Shantiniketan. Seeing everything around them, the family members remember Tulsi and reflect on how much life has changed over the past six years.