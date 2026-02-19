Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 19 Written Update: Mihir Lashed Out Noina, Asks Her To Leave Shantiniketan

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Thursday, February 19), Tulsi tells Noina that she refused to sign the divorce papers only because doing so would have meant losing Shantiniketan. However, Noina argues that nothing of that sort happened - Dev and Saloni are married, and everything moved on smoothly. Instead, she says Tulsi should be thanking her. This leads to a heated argument between the two.

Noina claims that Tulsi and Mihir’s marriage was already dying. Tulsi interrupts her, saying the relationship was on its last breaths but not dead and that Noina strangled it completely. She accuses Noina of betraying both her and Mihir by pretending to be a friend.

Noina defends herself, saying she stood by Mihir for six years and took care of his family, hoping he would eventually love her. She admits she is now afraid - if a man can leave his wife for another woman, what if he leaves her for his wife again? She asks where she is supposed to go after six years. Tulsi responds that she herself had to walk away after 38 years of dedicating her life to Mihir and his family.

Noina then tells Tulsi that now there are no excuses left and urges her not to delay the divorce.

Meanwhile, during Saloni’s farewell, Baapji firmly reminds Mihir that business is separate from family ties. He warns that if Mihir fails to repay his debts on time, he will not receive any further support. Mihir assures him that he will settle everything.

Later, an angry Mihir confronts Noina in front of the family, questioning why she sent his and Tulsi’s divorce papers to Baapji. He reveals that he overheard her conversation. Noina says she was tired of waiting and wanted her name to be officially linked with Mihir. She asks what she gained in six years. Mihir retorts that she is already living like the maalkin of Shantiniketan. Noina says she has no real rights in the house and has endured disrespect for Mihir’s sake.

Mihir tells her not to tolerate so much that her anger harms his family and asks her to leave. Noina declares she is leaving Shantiniketan forever.

Suddenly, Suchu pleads with Mihir to stop her, warning that Noina might attempt suicide and that Mihir would be responsible if anything happens.