Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Akashdeep Saigal's Comeback As Ansh's Son Shocks Fans; Netizens Can't Stop Praising Smriti Irani's Performance

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 | X (Twitter)

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been ruling the TRP charts, and it has been at the number one position for many weeks. Now, on Sunday, Ekta Kapoor showed a major twist. Akashdeep Saigal, who played the role of Ansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 1, has made a comeback in the show. He will be seen as Ansh's son, Riyo.

Tulsi, aka Smriti Irani, sees Riyo for the first time, and the episode has become the topic of discussion on social media. Netizens can't stop praising Irani's performance in it.

A netizen tweeted, "I’m still trying to process that how does Ekta manage to do it every freaking time? Yeh zyada hi KRAAAAZY nahi ho gaya (sic)." Another X user wrote, "How do you do it, @smritiirani? Once again, you proved you’re the OG ITV queen and always will be. You left us completely speechless (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "There’s a reason she’s the most iconic face on Indian television. Today was pure magic. ✨ Some actors play a character, but Smriti mam is Tulsi Virani. This episode belonged entirely to her (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered in July last year, and while there were multiple reports about the show having just 150 episodes, till now, we have already watched 272 episodes.

The makers have also started a spin-off of the show titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, which airs after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. However, the spin-off is getting an average response.

After the new show was started, Irani clarified on social media that she is not associated with it. She had posted, "May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. No spin-off programme is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed."