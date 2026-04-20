Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Sparks Ansh Gujral's Son Entry; Netizens React– Watch Video

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Sparks Ansh Gujral's Son Entry |

New day, new drama in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2! A new character is set to bring twists and turns in Tulsi’s life. The latest promo video, now circulating on social media, shows Tulsi remembering how she killed her own son Ansh Gujral (played by Akashdeep Saigal). She then opens the door and is left shocked to see someone standing in front of her.

Is Ansh Gujral returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? As the promo went viral on social media, fans began speculating whether Ansh’s son is entering the show.

Akashdeep has already clarified that he is not returning to KSBKBT 2. Following this, there were claims that Pearl V Puri might reportedly join the cast as Ansh’s son.

Oh boy! This is gonna cook so good…🔥

PS~ Lgta hai shaadi hogyi she’s back in her TULSI VIRANI avatar…😭♥️



[ #ksbkbt2 • #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2 • #KyunKiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ] 💌✨ pic.twitter.com/srwe1ofe3M — 🐝🌼🐣 (@debsyolo) April 20, 2026

Reacting to the promo, one user wrote, "Such a good promo again with bgm same which they used for Ansh. Ekta really never disappoints with this season." Another asked, "Who's this new actor?" while a reply read, "According to the news maybe Pearl V Puri." Despite ongoing speculation, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be revealed as the new character in the upcoming episodes.

#Ksbkbt2 #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi2



2 things from this new promo ..



First Is same actor playing the role of Ansh's son who played Ansh as well bec that explains why Tulsi gave such shocked reaction bec same face will obviously trigger the past… https://t.co/izm9wER7tP — Gagori (@gagori_uin) April 20, 2026

Parakh Madan Enters Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

As per reports, the woman Nandini spotted Karan having an affair with is Parakh Madan. In the recent episode, the woman's face was not shown. However, according to Punjab Kesari’s report, it is Parakh Madan who is set to change the dynamics of the Virani family.

Parakh is a well-known face in Indian television, recognized for her strong and versatile performances across multiple popular shows. She has appeared in series like Bairi Piya, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Amrit Manthan, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Qurbaan Hua, and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She was also seen in Anupamaa as Diya, a supporting character.

In latest episode, it is also revealed that Karan and the new woman share a son. After learning about the affair and the child, Nandini informs Tulsi, but Tulsi refuses to believe it, insisting that her son cannot do such a thing. It remains to be seen how this new character will impact the Virani household going forward.