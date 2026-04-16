TRP Report Week 14: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continues To Rule Amid Barkha Bisht's Exit; Vasudha Makes Grand Debut In Top 2

TRP Report Week 14 |

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India has released the Week 14 TRP report for Hindi TV shows. This week saw several shifts in rankings, with some shows gaining momentum while others experienced a slight dip in viewership. While Vasudha and Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain registered notable growth, Anupamaa dropped out of the top three.

The top position was once again secured by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which continues to dominate the TRP charts. Vasudha climbed to the second spot after a strong jump from fourth place last week. Meanwhile, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan held steady at number three, maintaining its position.

Despite a minor rise in TRP, Anupamaa slipped to fourth place in Week 14. The Rupali Ganguly starrer, which was consistently in the top three earlier, has seen fluctuations in recent weeks. To note, it was ranked fifth in Week 13.

Showing improvement, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain moved up to the fifth position. It was followed by Tum Se Tum Tak at number six and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at number seven.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the eighth spot, while Udne Ki Aasha and Naagin 7 rounded out the list at ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

Week 13 TRP Report:

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Vasudha

3. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

4. Anupamaa

5. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

6. Tum Se Tum Tak

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

9. Udne Ki Aasha

10. Naagin 7

Taking about Week 15 popularity rankings of TV actors, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary retained the top spot thanks to her strong buzz from Naagin 7. Samridhii Shukla then secured the second position, continuing her impressive run with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Parth Samthaan held steady at No. 3, maintaining his popularity with a compelling screen presence, while Rohit Purohit following at No. 4, marking a double win for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rounding off the Top 5 is Namik Paul from Naagin 7.