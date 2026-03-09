Anupamaa: Sheersha Tiwari Calls Prarthna's Death 'Heartbreaking,' Reveals Why Makers Ended Her Character

Sheersha Tiwari Calls Prarthna's Death 'Heartbreaking' |

Sheersha Tiwari's character, Prarthna, has died in Anupamaa. Her exit from the show came as a shock to many, as viewers believed she was one of the sweetest characters on the show. Talking about her exit from Rupali Ganguly's show, Sheersha said that playing Prarthna was special to her because it was the first time she got to portray a character "who carried the pain of a difficult past but transforms into a strong woman."

Actress Sheersha further added that the best reward for her was the viewers connecting with her character on a deeper level. She called "Anupamaa a life-changing project," as per IWM Buzz. The actress also thanked creator Rajan Shahi and the DKP team for their support.

However, Sheersha admitted that leaving the show was tough and emotional for her. She said, "It is definitely emotional. Prarthna had just welcomed a baby girl and was beginning a new phase of building a happy family, so seeing her journey end at this point is quite heartbreaking." Looking at the silver lining, Sheersha hopes the audience will connect with her daughter the same way they did with her.

She further revealed that her death will be devastating for both the Shah and Kothari families. Ansh will be going through immense emotional turmoil amid Prarthna's death. Sheersha is also curious to see how everyone's storylines unfold after her character’s exit from the show.

Sheersha added that the decision to kill off her character in Anupamaa was part of a "creative process" intended to bring a fresh turn to the storyline and keep viewers engaged.

The new promo of Anupamaa shows her going to Goa with Prarthna's daughter. There, she will try hard to start a new life, attempting to sell homemade foods from her Anu ki Rasoi on the beach. While facing difficulties settling in, she receives support from Sachin Tyagi's character. Fans will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see how this unfolds.

Anupamaa airs new episodes daily on Star Plus at 10 PM and is also available to stream on Jio Hotstar.