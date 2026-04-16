Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 16: Tulsi Discusses Pari's Re-Marriage

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 16 |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, April 16: Today's episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starts with Mihir asking Tulsi to stitch the button on his shirt. Instead of romantically stitching the button, she cuts buttons off his shirts and teaches him how to sew them. While doing so, Mihir hurts himself, leaving Tulsi worried.

Tulsi then discusses Pari’s re-marriage. Mihir claims that Ajay might be the perfect fit for her. However, Tulsi says that neither Ajay’s mother will agree to this, nor Pari. Meanwhile, Mihir teases Tulsi about them getting married again.

On the other hand, Shobha and Gomzy discuss Mihir and Tulsi’s re-marriage. However, Gomzy feels that this might not be a good decision. They also talk about Pari getting remarried. As Shobha suggests he find a man, Gomzy says that he already has someone in mind. He then mentions a man named Aryan.

When Aryan comes to Gomzy’s chamber, he asks him about his life. Aryan says that he is divorced. He also reveals that he used to live in Malabar Hills. Hearing this, Gomzy asks him to investigate Karan, who was planning to buy a house in Malabar Hills. Gomzy sends him to Mumbai for personal work and asks him to stay at his house. He later calls Tulsi and informs her that one of his employees is coming to the house.

Meanwhile, Mihir asks Ritik about the losses in the business and questions why it is not growing. Ritik takes all the blame on himself and compares himself with Angad. Seeing him demotivated, Mihir and Karan motivate him and ask him never to lose hope.

Elsewhere, Munni gets nominated for the Dynamic Personality of the Year award. This leads Mihir and Karan to say that Munni is succeeding because of Ritik. They continue praising Munni for achieving success on her own. While they keep appreciating her, Ritik feels jealous and leaves the place, making an excuse.

Towards the end of the episode, Tulsi again discusses Pari’s remarriage, but Pari wonders whether Ajay spoke to her about it. When Tulsi brings up the topic, Pari clearly says she is not ready to get married again. This leaves Tulsi worried about her emotional state after much betrayal.