'Kya Bak Rahe Ho?': Irritated Shruti Haasan Snaps At Paparazzo For Calling Her 'Mumma' During Outing In Mumbai- VIDEO

Shruti Haasan Slams Paparazzo Remark | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in the 2025 film Coolie starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram and Aamir Khan, among others, was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday evening (April 18). As she stepped out of a restaurant, paparazzi clicked her; however, the actress lost her cool at one of them during the outing.

Shruti Haasan Slams Paparazzo Remark

The 40-year-old actress got visibly irritated and snapped after a paparazzo was heard calling her 'mumma', reacting strongly to the remark. Shruti said, "Kaun hai mumma? Aapki mumma hai? Kya bak rahe ho tum?"

Check out the video:

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Work Front

The actress will next be seen in Call Me Bae Season 2, which marks the return of Ananya Panday as Bella 'Bae' Chowdhary. Stepping in as the new 'behen' in the much-awaited season, Shruti Haasan’s entry has added a fresh layer of excitement to the series.

Alongside Panday and Haasan, the ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Call Me Bae Season 2 is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Shruti has Aakasamlo Oka Tara, alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli. Produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under Lightbox Media, the film’s release date is yet to be confirmed.

She also has Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline alongside Prabhas, adding to her exciting slate of upcoming projects.

Haasan is also set to appear in the Tamil film Train opposite Vijay Sethupathi.