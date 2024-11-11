 Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi Announces Pregnancy After 5 Years Of Marriage, Shraddha Arya Says, 'Had An Inkling' (VIDEO)
Ruhi Chaturvedi, best known for her performance in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya, took to her Instagram handle to announce her pregnancy. The actress, who tied the knot with beau Shivendraa Om Saainiyol in the year 2019 is set to embrace motherhood after five years of marriage.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image

Ruhi Chaturvedi, best known for her negative stint in Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's 'Kundali Bhagya' is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress took to her Instagram handle to break this news to all her friends and followers. In this video shared by the actress, Ruhi, in a pink monokini turns towards her husband Shiv revealing her baby bump. Shiv then goes ahead to kiss the actress' baby bump.

article-image

Sharing this video, the Kundali Bhagya fame writes, 'Our beautiful family is getting a little bigger and a lot more wonderful. 11:11. Happy birthday my best friend @shivendraa_om_saainiyol.'

Have a look at the video shared by Ruhi here:

article-image

Well, as soon as the actress dropped this video on the social media platform, her fans and friends poured in their congratulatory messages. Ruhi's Kundali Bhagya costar Shraddha Arya, who is also all set to embrace parenthood, took to the comments section of the actress' post and called it the 'best news on the internet today.' Shraddha wrote, 'Wowwww, I had an inkling.. Best News on internet today.. Lots Of Love And Luck to The New Parents to be.'

Adhvik Mahajan, Shakti Arora, Supriya Shukla, Mansi Shrivastava, Sehban Azim, Pooja Banerjee and others too congratulated the actress on embracing motherhood.

For the uninformed, Ruhi and Shivendraa tied the knot on the 2nd December, 2019. While the actress rose to fame with her performance in Kundali Bhagya and then also went ahead to be a part of Khatron Ke kHiladi 13, her husband Shivendraa has been a part of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia starrer Choti Sardarni.

