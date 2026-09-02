'Kunal Kemmu's Comic Timing Is Hilarious', 'Mazza Aa Gaya': Vibe Trailer Leaves Netizens Impressed, Preity Zinta's Action Steals Attention

Photo Via YouTube

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu's second directorial, Vibe, was unveiled on Wednesday, September 2. The film also stars Kunal in the lead alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, and others. It also features a special cameo by Kunal's mother-in-law, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Vibe Trailer Out!

Soon after the trailer was released, netizens flooded social media with their reactions, with many praising the film's storyline, performances, and mix of comedy and action. Kemmu's comic timing emerged as one of the highlights, with several viewers calling his humour hilarious and praising his effortless screen presence.

Preity also grabbed attention with her action-packed avatar in the trailer. Fans were particularly impressed to see the actress in a fierce and powerful role, with many expressing excitement to watch her return to the big screen in a different space.

Netizens React To Vibe Trailer

Soon after the trailer dropped, netizens took to social media to shower Vibe with praise. Many called it one of the most awaited films and said the trailer looked “absolutely entertaining.” Kunal Kemmu's comic timing was a major talking point, with one user writing, “@kunalkemmu se better comedy timing wale lead actors aaj ke time mein to shayad koi nahi hai.”

Several fans also drew comparisons to Madgaon Express, with comments like “Madgaon Express Universe” and “Maza aa gya... Madgaon express vibes are back.” Another netizen went as far as predicting that the film could earn “200 cr for sure.”

The excitement around the film was evident in comments such as, “We are sooo ready for this one yaaayyyy let’s gooo,” while another fan summed up Kunal's comedy appeal by writing, “Kunal Khemu + comedy+ Made for each other.”

Preity Zinta's action avatar, meanwhile, came as a surprise to many. Reacting to her performance in the trailer, a fan wrote, “Whaaaaaattt! PZ doing action too! Y'all this is a VIBE, can't wait for 18 Sept.” The enthusiastic reactions suggest that *Vibe* has already created considerable anticipation among audiences ahead of its release.

Via Instagram

Vibe Release Date

Kunal's Vibe is all set for a box office clash with his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Kapoor's upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit theatres on September 18.