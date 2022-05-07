Kunaal Roy Kapur spills the beans on his upcoming web series Aadha Ishq

Kunaal Roy Kapur will soon be seen in Aadha Ishq. The show will release on Voot Select on May 12 and showcase complexities in relationships. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for a chat.

When asked about the show and his role in it, he shares, “My character Milind gets married at an early age, and his dreams don’t get fulfilled. He has a daughter and is a good father. All these stories have a major problem and are incomplete. Even Milind's relationship with his new girlfriend is the same. Hence, the title Aadha Ishq. It is also about all the mistakes we make and how they affect our children. The scars that relationships give and how some people are able to move, and some are not. Milind is one who does not want to let go and also not let bygones be bygones. He has a lot of resentment in him.”

Loading View on Instagram

Today relationships are known to be full of complications. It is a known fact that there is a lack of patience amongst people today. Elaborating on this, Kunaal adds, “I think nowadays it happens with people of all age groups. I think a lot is happening because of the liberation of women and their empowerment. I think women are not going to sit back and take it anymore. It’s very important now in our society. If I am unsatisfied and unhappy with my relationship, be it a man or a woman, one needs to go with their viewpoint. Today, for women and, for some reason, even men, the reason for opting out of a relationship for many women is liberation, and it should be the case. That’s the only way we can change men’s behaviour towards women, making it clear that there will be repercussions.”

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The actor feels such complexities have always existed. “Back in the days, such complexities have always been there. Men used to have their flings, and women also would have their love interests that would sometimes never get fulfilled. While in a relationship, they could not get married. It’s good this show dramatises complexities on a large scale, and the locations make it a quite beautiful show. It has its grandeur, and people will enjoy the drama and the romance with complicated love stories,” he shares.

Advertisement

On a parting note, Kunaal reveals what will the viewers take away from Aadha Ishq. “I think when audiences watch a show/film; whether it’s a gangster kind of a show or comedy, they don’t necessarily want to be like those characters. They find these characters and people interesting. There is a difference. The takeaway is that there are moral complexities that the audiences will enjoy if they are interesting. Some may find one character wrong and sometimes the other wrong. So everyone will enjoy it from their perspective. Nothing is black and white. The show is taking different sides that are interesting,” he concludes.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:00 AM IST