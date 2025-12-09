Kumkum Bhagya Actor Zeeshan Khan Meets With An Accident In Mumbai's Versova: Report

Zeeshan Khan Car Accident | Instagram

Television actor Zeeshan Khan, known for his performances in Kumkum Bhagya and Naagin, reportedly met with an accident on Monday, December 8, 2025, in Mumbai's Andheri, Versova area. A source informed Bollywood Bubble that the actor, who participated in Bigg Boss OTT, is reportedly safe, but shaken.

As per the portal's source, the accident took place around 8:30 pm on Monday. The Lock Upp contestant's black car crashed into a grey car. The impact was so strong that the car’s airbags were deployed.

According to the report, the actor went to a nearby police station to file an incident report.

Zeeshan has not yet shared any official statement about the accident.

Who Is Zeeshan Khan?

Zeeshaan is a well-known television actor, and has been a part of famous TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, and Baghin. He had participated in the reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and Lock Upp. While the former was hosted by Karan Johar, the latter's host was Kangana Ranaut.

During his stint in Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan had made it to the headlines because of his physical fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. He was eliminated from the show because of the physical fight.

Zeeshan Khan Bathrobe Controversy

While Zeeshan has not yet shared any statement about the accident, we are sure his fans are worried about the actor's health.