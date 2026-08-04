'Kuch To Log Kahenge, Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kehna...': Raghav Juyal & Niharika NM Reveal How They Deal With Trolls On Social Media | FPJ Exclusive

Raghav Juyal & Niharika Nm Reveal How They Deal With Trolls | YouTube

Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM were seen together in the film Bhai Tera Star Hai, which was released last Friday. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with both actors and spoke to them about the movie, love, self-doubt, social media, and more.

When Raghav and Niharika were asked about how they deal with trolls on social media, the former said, "I don’t even need to deal with it. If they were in my body, living 16 years, they would be dead by the second year. The people who are commenting, it doesn’t matter to me. They must have their reasons too. They must be going through a lot inside. Maybe they just need some good friends; maybe they need great people around them. Maybe they are dealing with something which they are not able to take out somewhere else."

Niharika added, "I’ve built extreme clarity of thought that opinions aren’t facts. People are entitled to their opinions. They can have opinions. It’s a public-facing job. You’re supposed to have thick skin. I understand it all. But their opinions about me don’t change who I really am because they don’t even know who I am. And the only opinions I care about are from my friends, family, and the people who are close to me. Also, I don’t have to be everybody's cup of tea. Some people don’t even like tea! So it’s okay. Kuch To Log Kahenge, Logo Ka Kaam Hai Kehna..."

Bhai Tera Star Hai Reviews & Box Office

Bhai Tera Star Hai has received mostly negative reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 1.5 stars.

The movie has also failed to make a mark at the box office. In five days, it has collected Rs. 97 lakh net in India. It is a disaster!