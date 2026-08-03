Amid Dating Rumours With Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal Shares His Take On Love: ‘You Need To Fight For Love’ | FPJ Exclusive

Raghav Juyal (L) & Shehnaaz Gill (R) |

Raghav Juyal just did something incredibly dangerous. He spoke about love!

Now ordinarily, that’s harmless. But when you’re someone who has spent months being linked to Shehnaaz Gill, every sentence about relationships suddenly starts sounding less like philosophy and more like a potential clue. (Occupational hazard of celebrity life, we suppose.) In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Raghav shared his thoughts on what love really means, saying relationships need patience, growth and the willingness to fight for each other.

The actor shared his idea of love and said, “People need to give each other time. If you’re not growing together and don’t have the patience to do so, then what is love? Love is about giving each other space to grow, working on yourself, and making changes within. Sometimes, you discover things about yourself only after falling in love with someone. That’s what makes life interesting. I’m not sure if it still happens as often today, but I believe it’s still an important part of love. Love isn’t something that happens instantly - you have to fight for it, just like people did in earlier times.”

He also dismissed the idea that love has changed with time, saying only the stories have evolved because of technology. “Love itself hasn’t changed because the ‘chemicals’ inside us remain the same. What has changed are the stories of love. Every person has a different love story and technology has completely transformed how those stories unfold. Earlier, there were no mobile phones, so people experienced love through letters, long separations, Partition-era romances, and songs about waiting endlessly to reunite.

Today, if your partner lives in America, you can speak to them every day. The stories have changed because of technology but the emotions haven’t. Love is deeply personal and subjective and every individual’s experience is unique. Every generation believes love was different in their time but I feel the biggest difference is that earlier love stories had more drama and conflict because of limited communication, societal pressures, and the lack of technology. Those challenges have now been replaced by new ones. But human emotions haven’t changed.”