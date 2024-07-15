KRK Claims Mukesh Ambani Gifted ₹30 Crore Apartment In Mumbai To Meezaan Jafri, Dad Jaaved REACTS

Actor Meezaan Jafri, the son of Jaaved Jaaferi, was seen stealing all the spotlight at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with his energy and electrifying dance moves. And while he caught everyone's attention, self-proclaimed film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan claimed that the young lad received a swanky apartment as a gift from billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

KRK took to his X handle and claimed that it was Meezaan who played cupid between Anant and Radhika, and that is why he was quite close to the Ambani family.

"Actor Javed Jaffrey son Meezan Javed Jaffrey is staying at Sandhu Palace Bandra, Mumbai. Because Mukesh Ambani has gifted him that apartment worth of ₹30cr. Actually Meezan did introduce Radhika Merchant to Anant Ambani. Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai," KRK tweeted.

However, as soon as his tweet went viral, Jaaved made sure to debunk the misinformation. In his own cheeky way, he responded to KRK's tweet, saying, "Kuch bhi!!!" with a laughing emoji.

Interestingly, a few days ago, the Jaaferi family was all over the news after photos of their lavish Mumbai house, spanning over 7000 sq ft, went viral online. Jaaved's sprawling abode is located in the upscale Bandra suburb of the city, where he lives with his wife and kids, Meezaan and Alaavia Jafri.

Speaking of Meezaan, the actor marked his Bollywood debut with the film Malaal, and he was critically appreciated for his acting chops. He has also starred in films like Hungama 2 in 2021 and was last seen in Yaariyan 2 with Pearl V Puri and Divya Khossla.