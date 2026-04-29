Kritika Kamra Opens Up On Love Story With Gaurav Kapur A Month After Marriage: 'Realising I Want To Be With Him For Life Took Time'

Kritika Kamra Opens Up On Love Story With Gaurav Kapur | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kritika Kamra surprised fans after confirming her relationship with cricket host-actor Gaurav Kapur in December 2025. The couple, who dated for years, tied the knot in an intimate rooftop sundowner ceremony at their Bandra, Mumbai home on March 11, surrounded by close friends and family. Just a month after their wedding, the actress opened up about their love story, sharing how they fell in love and who realised their feelings first.

Kritika Kamra Opens Up On Love Story With Gaurav Kapur

Speaking to Miss Malini, Kritika spoke about the importance of friendship in a relationship, sharing that she and Gaurav Kapur began with a strong friendship and instant chemistry. She said, "People say friendship is very important in love, I absolutely agree. It’s a great feeling to be with someone who feels like your best friend."

'Your Heart And Your Head Need To Be Aligned'

Kritika also dismissed the idea of opposites attracting, saying couples need more in common to enjoy each other’s company, live together, and understand one another. She added that attraction alone is not enough, and true relationships need alignment between the heart and mind, not just fun and games.

'We Grew Into Love Together'

Kritika shared that she and Gaurav grew into love together. When asked who fell first, she said they had never discussed it, adding that realising he was the person she wanted to spend her life with took time. As their relationship evolved, that feeling happened almost simultaneously for both of them.

Work Front

Kritika was recently seen in the series Matka King, starring Vijay Varma, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth Jadhav, Jamie Lever, Cyrus Sahukar and Vineet Kumar Singh, among others.