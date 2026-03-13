Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur Lock Lips On Stage While Dancing At Their Wedding After-Party In Mumbai; Video Goes Viral

Actress Kritika Kamra and actor-cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur are now officially married. The couple tied the knot on Wednesday, March 11, in an intimate ceremony held on the terrace of their Mumbai home, attended by close friends and family members. The pair chose to keep their wedding low-key and opted for a registered marriage rather than a grand celebration.

However, the celebrations continued the following day with a lively wedding party attended by several celebrities from the entertainment and cricket worlds.

A video from the after-party has surfaced on social media. In the clip, Gaurav is seen dancing on stage to the popular song Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for his bride while guests cheer. During the performance, the newlyweds shared a romantic moment, locking lips and hugging each other while dancing to the song and energetic dhol beats, drawing loud applause from those present. After the sweet moment, Kritika stepped down from the stage as the celebrations continued.

For the after-party, the couple changed from their traditional wedding outfits into glamorous evening looks. Kritika turned heads in a pearl-white satin gown that reflected elegant new-bride style. The floor-length outfit featured a cowl neckline, broad shoulder straps and delicate button detailing along the sides.

The star-studded celebration was attended by several well-known names including Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sachin Tendulkar, Rhea Chakraborty, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan, among others.

The couple had confirmed their relationship publicly in December 2025. On December 10, Kritika Kamra shared candid photos from a breakfast date with Gaurav Kapur on Instagram, revealing that they were dating. Soon after, the two welcomed the New Year together with a trip to Jaisalmer. Sharing pictures from the getaway, she captioned the post, “Fell into ‘26 nicely.”

Kritika, who was born on October 25, 1988, in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, is 37 years old, while Gaurav, born on April 11, 1981, in New Delhi, is 44. The couple shares a seven-year age difference.

In the past, Kritika was in a public relationship with actor Karan Kundrra between 2009 and 2011 and was briefly linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. Meanwhile, Gaurav was earlier married to model-actor Kirat Bhattal. The two got married on November 3, 2014, in Chandigarh and later separated in 2021.