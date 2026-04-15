Kritika Kamra On Low-Key Wedding With Gaurav Kapur: 'There Was No One Telling Us To Rush; We Weren't Running'

Kritika Kamra Opens Up on Simple Wedding With Gaurav Kapur | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kritika Kamra tied the knot with cricket host Gaurav Kapur in an intimate rooftop sundowner ceremony at their Bandra, Mumbai home on March 11, surrounded by close friends and family. Choosing a simple and meaningful celebration, the couple skipped the idea of a big, lavish destination wedding. Revealing the real reason, Kritika shared that from the very beginning, they were clear about keeping things low-key, as the wedding was never about being 'on the calendar'but about celebrating their bond in a personal and heartfelt way.

Kritika Kamra On Low-Key Wedding With Gaurav Kapur

Speaking to Hindustan Times, "Honestly, wedding was not the big deal, the marriage was, That was the big part and when we arrived at that, then how we do it was not really a big thing. We were very sure from the beginning that we don’t want a 3-4 day destination wedding. We did not want to be on a calendar. We did not want to do like rituals morning and evening."

Further, Kamra shared that she had an absolute blast at the wedding, as they weren’t caught up in hosting duties or running around managing things. There was no pressure of timelines, no one rushing them because the sun was setting or insisting that a particular entry or performance had to happen at a fixed hour. She emphasised that neither of them felt like they were performing for anyone; instead, everything unfolded naturally, and they were simply carried by the love and warmth of their friends and family.

Kritika also added that they wanted the celebration to be inclusive, ensuring that elderly family members were comfortable and that children were warmly welcomed, making it a truly wholesome and relaxed affair.

Kritika Kamra On Life After Marriage

Talking about life after wedding, Kritika said, "We had our lives and our respective homes and our ecosystems, so we just sort of like merged that. For two days it felt like. ‘Oh, I don’t go back to my place anymore.’ I was already comfortable. It was kind of seamless, the transition, and it’s been really good. We were doing life individually. Now I get to do life with my best friend!,” she added.

Kritika and Gaurav went public with their relationship in December 2025.