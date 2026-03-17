Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Video: Groom Cries As Bride Walks In - Watch

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Video | Instagram

Actress Kritika Kamra and actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur tied the knot on March 11, 2026. It was an intimate wedding that took place at the terrace of their house. Now, their wedding video has made it to social media, and it is undoubtedly the best thing that you will watch today.

In the video, Kritika and Gaurav are seen talking about their wedding, and we are shown some beautiful moments from their special day. When Kritika enters as the bride for the wedding, her friends as well as Gaurav start crying, and it is one of the most cutest and emotional moments in the video. Watch the video below...

In the video, Gaurav says, "So many people, who mean so much to us will be here to celebrate what I think is actually really normal. Getting married is just a very normal thing because I feel like its already done, here (heart) and here (brain)."

Kritika adds, "All cliches are basically cliches because they are true. Call them cliché or classic, home is not a place, its a person, and it's this person (hand gesture towards Gaurav)."

Kritika and Gaurav's wedding was attended by close friends and family. Many celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Farhan Akhtar, and others attended the marriage ceremony.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Relationship

It is not yet known how Kritika and Gaurav met, or when they started dating. It was in December last year when the actress revealed that she is in a relationship with Gaurav by sharing pictures with him on Instagram.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding After-Party

After their wedding on March 11, the couple had organised a wedding party on March 12. It was attended by many Bollywood and cricket celebrities like Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar, Malaika Arora, Yuvraj Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and more.