Gaurav Kapur Dances To Mujhse Shaadi Karogi For Kritika Kamra At Their Wedding Party; Actress' Fans Get Emotional, 'She Deserves All The Happiness' - Watch Viral Video

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Party | X (Twitter)

Actress Kritika Kamra and actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur got married on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The couple's wedding took place at the terrace of their house, and it was an intimate marriage, which was attended by close friends and family. On Thursday, Gaurav and Kritika had planned a wedding party, and an inside video from the party has gone viral on social media in which the former is dancing to Mujhse Shaadi Karogi for the latter.

Watch the video below...

Gaurav Kapur dancing for his Kritika Kamra 😭❤️🤏 pic.twitter.com/rmjtCzU3IX — sky (@shiptothesky) March 12, 2026

Fans React To Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra's Dancing Video

Fans of Kritika are getting emotional on social media after watching the video of Gaurav dancing for the actress. A fan tweeted, "Kritika Kamra deserves all the happiness in her life, thank you Gaurav for existing and giving so much love to her (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Idk how many times I have said this but they are so prettycutegorgeousadorablestunninghot (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Omg i'm so happy for kittuu (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Kritika and Gaurav's wedding party was attended by many Bollywood and cricket celebrities like Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sachin Tendulkar, Rhea Chakraborty, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, and others.