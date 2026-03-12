Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: Farhan Akhtar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag Dance; Bride & Groom's Entry Video Goes Viral - Watch

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding | X (Twitter)

Actress Kritika Kamra tied the knot with actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The two had an imtimate wedding on their the terrace of their house, and it was attended by family and close friends. The pictures and the videos of their wedding have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, we can see actor Farhan Akhtar and former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag dancing as the bride and groom enter the venue. Watch the video below...

The song that the couple chose for their entry at the wedding is from The Office, and netizens feel that Kritika and Gaurav are fans of the show.

A netizen tweeted, "Isnt that song from jim and pams wedding from the office?? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Gaurav & his wife must be big fans of “The Office”. Love it (sic)." Check out the tweets below...