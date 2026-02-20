Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot On March 11 At Latter's Home, Couple To Also Host Bollywood-Style Party In Mumbai

A few days back it was reported that actress Kritika Kamra and one of India's most-loved cricket hosts, Gaurav Kapur, are all set to tie the knot in March 2026. Now, a new media report has revealed their wedding date and venue.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the couple will get married on March 11 in an intimate ceremony at Gaurav’s residence, followed by a special celebration on March 12.

The wedding on March 11 will be a private affair, with Kritika and Gaurav exchanging vows in the presence of their immediate families. The ceremony will be followed by a close-knit gathering attended only by family members and their closest friends.

Carrying the celebrations forward, the couple will host a thoughtfully planned event on March 12. Reportedly, the festivities will be elegant, understated, and timeless. Steering away from the typical grand, larger-than-life wedding format, Kritika and Gaurav have opted for a celebration that feels intimate and meaningful.

While the guest list will remain selective, the celebrations will culminate in a glamorous Bollywood-style party in Mumbai. Family members, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film industries are expected to attend.

A source close to the couple shares, "Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are warm, rooted, elegant and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12th party is being planned with a grand thought in Mumbai that beautifully captures their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings."

Kritika and Gaurav's relationship

On December 10, 2025, the actress took to Instagram to share candid pictures from their breakfast date, confirming that they are dating.

After confirming their relationship, Kritika and Gaurav spent New Year together, celebrating it in Jaisalmer. She posted pictures from the quick getaway as she captioned it, "Fell into ‘26 nicely."

Kritika, who was born on October 25, 1988, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is 37 years old, while Gaurav, born on April 11, 1981, in New Delhi, is 44. The duo shares a seven-year age gap, with him being older than her.

Kritika was earlier in a public relationship with Karan Kundrra from 2009 to 2011. She was also linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani for a brief time. Gaurav, on the other hand, was married to his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Kirat Bhattal. The two tied the knot on November 3, 2014, in Chandigarh but eventually parted ways in 2021.