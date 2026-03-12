Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Inside Pictures: Actors' Terrace Marriage Was Dreamy & Beautiful

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Inside Pictures | Instagram: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Everyone's favourite Arohi, aka Kritika Kamra, got married to actor and cricketer presenter Gaurav Kapur on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The actors didn't have a lavish wedding and opted to get married on the terrace of their house. Inside pictures of their wedding have made it to social media, and they are dreamy and beautiful.

Check out the pictures below...

Kritika and Gaurav's wedding was attended by close friends and family. Many celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Malaika Arora, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and others attended the marriage ceremony.

Check out their videos below...

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Distribute Sweets To Paparazzi After Wedding

After their wedding ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav posed for the paparazzi and also distributed sweets to them. The media congratulated the couple, as they made their first appearance as husband and wife.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Relationship

Well, it is not yet known how Kritika and Gaurav met, and when they started dating. But, in December last year, the actress revealed that she is in a relationshp with Gaurav by sharing pictures with him on Instagram. Later, they also welcomed 2026 together in Rajasthan.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Age Gap

Well, currently Kritika is 37 years old and Gaurav is 44. So, the age gap between them is around seven years.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding After-Party

A couple of days ago, the wedding after-party invite of Kritika and Gaurav was leaked online. The after-party will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2026. It is expcted that many TV, Bollywood, and cricket celebrities will attend the party.

Kritika Kamra Shows & Movies

Kritika rose to fame with her performance as Arohi in the TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She later starred in Bollywood movies and has been doing very well on OTT as well. She was last seen in Saare Jahan Se Accha, and her next show is Matka King.