Newlyweds Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Pose For Media After Intimate Mumbai Wedding, Distribute Sweets To Paps - VIDEO

Actress Kritika Kamra and television host Gaurav Kapur have officially tied the knot. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony held on Wednesday at Kapur’s residence in Mumbai, surrounded by close family members and friends. The wedding was a private affair, with the couple opting for a simple signing ceremony followed by a small get-together for their loved ones.

Shortly after the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds stepped outside the groom’s home where paparazzi were waiting to catch their first appearance together as husband and wife. Smiling for the cameras, Kritika and Gaurav posed together and greeted the photographers warmly.

The couple also distributed sweets to the paparazzi to celebrate the occasion. Keeping the mood light, Gaurav jokingly told the photographers that there was only one box of sweets for everyone, which left them laughing.

For the special day, Kritika chose a traditional look, wearing a red saree paired with green and silver jewellery. She kept her hair open, completing a simple yet elegant bridal appearance. Gaurav, on the other hand, opted for a classic outfit consisting of a beige jacket over a white kurta-pyjama.

The two happily posed for photos, even sharing a moment where they looked into each other’s eyes while thanking everyone for their good wishes.

Several well-known personalities from the entertainment and cricket worlds attended the ceremony. Among the guests were Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty and Pooja Gor.

Cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan were also present to celebrate with the couple.

Although the pair chose to keep their wedding ceremony low-key with a registered marriage, they are planning a bigger celebration soon. Kritika and Gaurav will host a grand wedding after-party on March 12, where family members, close friends, and colleagues from both the entertainment and cricket industries are expected to attend.