 Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding: After-Party Invite Gets Leaked - Deets Inside
Actress Kritika Kamra is all set to tie the knot with actor and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur, and their invite for the after-party has made it to social media. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding | Instagram

Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur officially confirmed their relationship a few months ago. There have been reports of them getting married, and now, an after-party invite of their wedding (wedding reception) has been leaked online.

Pinkvilla took to Instagram to share the invite which reads, "The Party, After. We'd love to celebrate our wedding with you. Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows (sic)."

The party is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2026, from 7:30 pm onwards. However, the invite doesn't mention the exact wedding date. So, we wonder whether the couple has already tied the knot, or will be getting married soon!

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Relationship

In December last year, Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship official. On Instagram, the actress had shared pictures with Gaurav and her having breakfast. While she didn't mention anything about dating him, the comments of friends and fans clearly indicated that the two are in a relationship.

article-image

After confirming their relationship, Kritika and Gaurav welcomed the year 2026 together in in Jaisalmer. She posted pictures from there and captioned it as, "Fell into ‘26 nicely."

article-image

Last month, Kritika posted pictures with Gaurav and wrote, "Proof that we can behave. For photos (sic)." Check out the pictures below...

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Age Gap

Well, currently Kritika is 37 years old and Gaurav is 44. So, the age gap between them is of around seven years.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Previous Relationship

Not many would know that Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021. Kritika was earlier in a relationship with Karan Kundrra, but the two broke in 2011. She was later linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani.

