 Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming Their Relationship?
Kritika Kamra and cricket host Gaurav Kapur are reportedly set to tie the knot in late March or early April 2026 in Mumbai. The couple, who went public with their relationship on Instagram in December 2025, are finalising wedding functions and plan to host a reception for their industry friends. An official confirmation is still awaited.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Get Married In March? | Photo Via Instagram

Looks like wedding bells are ringing for actress Kritika Kamra and one of India's most-loved cricket hosts, Gaurav Kapur, as the two are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next phase and get married soon. On December 10, 2025, the actress took to Instagram to share candid pictures from their breakfast date, confirming their relationship.

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Get Married In March?

According to Hindustan Times, "Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur To Host Reception In Mumbai

Reportedly, the couple is planning to get married in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Kritika and Gaurav are also said to still be finalising the details of the wedding functions.

"While they are still finalising the details of the functions, they will definitely host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai itself," source added.

What Is The Age Gap Between Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur

Kritika, who was born on October 25, 1988, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, is 37 years old, while Gaurav, born on April 11, 1981, in New Delhi, is 44. The duo shares a seven-year age gap, with him being older than her.

Kritika was earlier in a public relationship with Karan Kundrra from 2009 to 2011. She was also linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani for a brief time.

Gaurav, on the other hand, was married to his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Kirat Bhattal. The two tied the knot on November 3, 2014, in Chandigarh but eventually divorced in 2021.

