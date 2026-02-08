Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Tie The Knot In Mumbai In March, Nearly Two Months After Confirming Their Relationship?

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Get Married In March? | Photo Via Instagram

Looks like wedding bells are ringing for actress Kritika Kamra and one of India's most-loved cricket hosts, Gaurav Kapur, as the two are reportedly set to take their relationship to the next phase and get married soon. On December 10, 2025, the actress took to Instagram to share candid pictures from their breakfast date, confirming their relationship.

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur To Get Married In March?

According to Hindustan Times, "Kritika and Gaurav are in a happy space together and ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to tie the knot in March end or in the first week of April."

Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur To Host Reception In Mumbai

Reportedly, the couple is planning to get married in Mumbai in the presence of their family and friends. Kritika and Gaurav are also said to still be finalising the details of the wedding functions.

"While they are still finalising the details of the functions, they will definitely host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai itself," source added.