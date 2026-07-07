Kriti Sanon Reveals She Froze Her Eggs While Preparing For Mimi: 'Not An Easy Process, But Best Gift...'

Kriti Sanon Reveals She Froze Her Eggs During Mimi | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in Cocktail 2, opened up about freezing her eggs while preparing for her 2021 film Mimi, in which she played a surrogate mother. Talking about her decision, Kriti shared that the idea had been on her mind for some time after someone encouraged her to consider the option.

Kriti Sanon Reveals She Froze Her Eggs During Mimi

Speaking on the Humans of Bombay podcast, Kriti said, "I froze my eggs. Very smartly, I did it during that time when I had to gain weight for Mimi. It makes you bloat, and I was anyway gaining weight."

'Best Gift That You Can Give Yourself': Kriti Sanon On Freezing Eggs

The 35-year-old actress added that someone had told her it could be one of the best decisions she could make for herself. "It’s the best gift that you can give yourself. It stayed on my mind. Then, when I was told to gain weight, I thought this was the right time to do it," she said.

Kriti explained that preparing for Mimi made the timing feel appropriate, as the film dealt with surrogacy. She also opened up about the physical and emotional challenges she experienced during the process.

'Glad I Did It'

"This is a film of surrogacy, so let me just do it because I felt everything. There is a point when you feel almost like hormonally disrupted, almost like a pregnant woman. Your mood swings are going off the charts. So, I did it, and I am glad I did it, because I don't want to have that in my head," she said.

Kriti further noted that fertility can become more challenging with age and described egg freezing as a difficult but worthwhile process, adding how the egg freezing process was not easy, but it is worth it.