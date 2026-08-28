Kriti Sanon Rakhi Ad Row: Kunickaa Sadanand SLAMS Jewellery Brand, Says 'Shame On You For Leaving Her Alone To Deal With Slut-Shaming'

Kunickaa Sadanand Slams Jewellery Brand Amid Kriti Sanon Row |

Actress Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan advertisement for jewellery brand GIVA has sparked a debate on social media, with a section of users questioning the actress' traditional festive look. Kriti was seen celebrating the occasion wearing a bralette-style deep-neck blouse. While some social media users criticised the outfit, Kriti defended her look and pointed out how ethnic fashion has evolved over the years. She also questioned why women continue to be told what they should or should not wear, emphasising the importance of personal choice.

Kunickaa Sadanand Slams Jewellery Brand Amid Kriti Sanon Row

Amid the ongoing controversy, actress Kunickaa Sadanand has come out in support of Kriti and strongly criticised GIVA for what she described as failing to stand by the actress amid the backlash.

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Kunickaa wrote, "I love it more power to you, @kritisanon. As for the brand GIVA shame on you for being such a coward, and leaving Kriti Sanon alone to deal with the trolls and slut shaming."

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'An Artist Never Decides The Script'

Kunickaa further urged women who shop at the jewellery brand to take note of the controversy. She wrote, "To all the women who plan to shop at GIVA remember this."

She also highlighted the role of brands in determining how an advertisement is presented and defended artists against criticism over creative decisions. Kunickaa stated, "An artist never decides the script it’s the brand who approves of every detail, including the clothes."

With Kunickaa now publicly backing Kriti and questioning GIVA's handling of the backlash, the controversy has taken another turn.