 Krishnavataram Part 1 Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
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Krishnavataram Part 1 Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Hardik Gajjar's Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), which was released in theatres on Thursday, has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Krishnavataram Part 1 Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh | Instagram

Hardik Gajjar's Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), starring Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Sanskruti Jayana, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan, was released on Thursday, with minimal pre-release buzz. However, the word of mouth has surely help the film to get a boost at the box office, and it has also been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Sunday, CM Yogi watched Krishnavataram Part 1 along with the team of the film. The producer of the movie, Sajan Raj Kurup, took to Instagram to inform everyone that the film has been declared tax-free in UP. He posted, "With immense gratitude, we are honoured to share that Krishnavataram has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji 🙏 Thank you for supporting a film that brings alive our heritage, our culture and the story of Shri Krishna for audiences across generations."

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Chief Minister Of UP Yogi Adityanath Praises Krishnavataram Part 1

The makers have also shared a video in which CM Yogi is seen talking about Krishnavataram Part 1 after the special screening, and he has also praised the movie. Watch the review below...

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection

Krishnavataram Part 1 doesn't star a big Bollywood star, and the pre-release promotions were quite minimal. So, it was expected that the film might not make a mark at the box office.

However, after a low opening of Rs. 42 lakh on Thursday, the movie showed a fantastic jump over the weekend, and collected Rs. 7.32 crore at the box office in India.

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The word of mouth has been amazing, so it is expected that the movie will perform well in the upcoming days. In fact, during the weekend, Krishnavataram Part 1 collected more than Daadi Ki Shaadi at the box office.

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