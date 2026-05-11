Krishnavataram Part 1 Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Krishnavataram Part 1 Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh | Instagram

Hardik Gajjar's Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), starring Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Sanskruti Jayana, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan, was released on Thursday, with minimal pre-release buzz. However, the word of mouth has surely help the film to get a boost at the box office, and it has also been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Sunday, CM Yogi watched Krishnavataram Part 1 along with the team of the film. The producer of the movie, Sajan Raj Kurup, took to Instagram to inform everyone that the film has been declared tax-free in UP. He posted, "With immense gratitude, we are honoured to share that Krishnavataram has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh by Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji 🙏 Thank you for supporting a film that brings alive our heritage, our culture and the story of Shri Krishna for audiences across generations."

Chief Minister Of UP Yogi Adityanath Praises Krishnavataram Part 1

The makers have also shared a video in which CM Yogi is seen talking about Krishnavataram Part 1 after the special screening, and he has also praised the movie. Watch the review below...

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection

Krishnavataram Part 1 doesn't star a big Bollywood star, and the pre-release promotions were quite minimal. So, it was expected that the film might not make a mark at the box office.

However, after a low opening of Rs. 42 lakh on Thursday, the movie showed a fantastic jump over the weekend, and collected Rs. 7.32 crore at the box office in India.

The word of mouth has been amazing, so it is expected that the movie will perform well in the upcoming days. In fact, during the weekend, Krishnavataram Part 1 collected more than Daadi Ki Shaadi at the box office.