Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 3: Neetu Kapoor Starrer Shows Good Jump Over The Weekend; Earns ₹3.45 Crore

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Sadia Khateeb starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi was released on Friday. The film received mixed reviews, and it took a low opening of Rs. 60 lakh at the box office. However, during the weekend, the movie showed a good jump.

According to Sacnilk, the film on Saturday collected Rs. 1.15 crore net and on Sunday, it showed a good jump and minted Rs. 1.70 crore net, taking the three-day total to Rs. 3.45 crore net. Well, the number isn't great, but for a film, which was released without any pre-release buzz, the amount is decent.

However, Daadi Ki Shaadi clearly needs to show a good hold on Monday and continue to collect a decent amount on weekdays as well.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Budget

The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi have not yet officially announced its budget. However, according to some reports, it is made on a budget of around Rs. 25-45 crore.

Looking at the budget, the weekend collection is surely not up to the mark. So, let's see how the film performs at the box office in the coming days.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review

Daadi Ki Shaadi has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you to skip!"

The movie marks the debut of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and about her performance, our reviewer wrote, "Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes her debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, and we don't agree with Aamir Khan that she is better than Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima looks stunning in the film, and has a good screen presence, but when it comes to acting, she needs to work on her expressions and dialogue delivery."