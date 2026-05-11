Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana Starrer Shows Fantastic Growth Over Weekend; Collects ₹7.32 Crore

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection |

Hardik Gajjar's Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), starring Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Sanskruti Jayana, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan, was released on Thursday, with minimal pre-release buzz. The film received mixed reviews from critics, but the audience's reviews were excellent, and Krishnavataram showed a very good growth at the box office over the weekend after a low start.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, the movie collected only Rs. 42 lakh. On Friday, it earned Rs. 1.15 crore, and on Saturday and Sunday, it showed a good jump and minted Rs. 2.25 crore and Rs. 3.50 crore respectively. In four days, the film has minted Rs. 7.32 crore.

The collection is quite good, looking at the star cast and the minimal promotions of the film. In fact, it has collected more than the other release Daadi Ki Shaadi, which featured prominent names from the industry.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Budget

However, according to reports, Krishnavataram Part 1 is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, then the amount that the film has earned is quite low. Despite the growth over the weekend, the film's collection can be called underwhelming due to the high budget.

The movie surely needs to be steady at the box office on Monday, and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays to mint a decent number at the box office by the end of its first week.

Siddharth Gupta On Krishnavataram

Siddharth, who has been a part of a few movies and web series, a few days ago, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post. He wrote, "For years, this city only knew me as someone waiting. Waiting outside audition rooms. Waiting for calls that never came. Waiting for the day effort would finally meet opportunity. There were moments I questioned everything. Moments when walking away would have been easier. Moments when the dream felt bigger than my reality. But somewhere deep down, I held on. Held on to the belief that if I kept showing up, kept working, kept trusting the process even when nothing made sense… one day, life would answer."

The actor further wrote, "Today, after more than a decade in Mumbai, I stood in front of my own film poster and just looked at it for a while. Not because my face is on it. But because it carries every unseen year behind it. Every rejection, every heartbreak, every silent prayer, every time I chose faith over fear. And somehow, of all the stories I could have been chosen to tell, I was chosen to play कृष्ण. That means more to me than words can ever explain (sic)."