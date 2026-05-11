Krishnavataram Part 1, Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?

Krishnavataram Part 1, Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection | Instagram

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) was released on Thursday, and Daadi Ki Shaadi hit the big screens on Friday. Both films took a low opening at the box office, but showed a good jump over the weekend, especially Krishnavataram Part 1. But now, all eyes are on Monday's collection.

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart Box Office Collection Day 5

In four days, Krishnavataram Part 1 collected Rs. 7.32 crore, which is a decent number, looking at the cast and the minimal pre-release promotion. The movie got a boost at the box office because of the positive word of mouth. However, it is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore, so it surely needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days.

On day five, Monday, the movie might show a drop at the box office and collect around Rs. 1-2 crore. However, the collection can be more if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 4

Daadi Ki Shaadi collected Rs. 3.45 crore at the box office in India over the first weekend. The movie, which has received mixed reviews from critics, is expected to show a drop at the box office on Monday.

On its fifth day, the movie might collect around Rs. 50-60 lakh, and if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, then the collection can be more as well.

Read Also Krishnavataram Part 1 Declared Tax-Free In Uttar Pradesh By Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!"