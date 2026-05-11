Krishnavataram Part 1, Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Both Movies Pass The Monday Test?

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) was released on Thursday, and Daadi Ki Shaadi hit the big screens on Friday. Both films took a low opening at the box office, but showed a good jump over the weekend, especially Krishnavataram Part 1. But now, all eyes are on Monday's collection.
Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart Box Office Collection Day 5
In four days, Krishnavataram Part 1 collected Rs. 7.32 crore, which is a decent number, looking at the cast and the minimal pre-release promotion. The movie got a boost at the box office because of the positive word of mouth. However, it is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore, so it surely needs to perform well at the box office in the coming days.
On day five, Monday, the movie might show a drop at the box office and collect around Rs. 1-2 crore. However, the collection can be more if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better.
Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 4
Daadi Ki Shaadi collected Rs. 3.45 crore at the box office in India over the first weekend. The movie, which has received mixed reviews from critics, is expected to show a drop at the box office on Monday.
On its fifth day, the movie might collect around Rs. 50-60 lakh, and if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, then the collection can be more as well.
Daadi Ki Shaadi Review
The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!"