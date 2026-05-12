Krishnavataram Part 1, Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Prediction: Will Both Films Show A Jump On Tuesday?

Krishnavataram Part 1, Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection | YouTube

Last week, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) and Daadi Ki Shaadi hit the big screens. Both movies took a low opening, but showed a good jump over the weekend. However, on Monday, Daadi Ki Shaadi showed a huge drop and collected Rs. 50 lakh. Krishnavataram Part 1 also dropped, but it still managed to collect Rs. 1.35 crore.

On Tuesday, the new releases showed growth in numbers, as due to lower ticket pricing, the footfalls were better. So, will Daadi Ki Shaadi and Krishnavataram Part 1 show a jump in collections on Tuesday? Let's find out...

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 5

In four days, Daadi Ki Shaadi collected Rs. 3.95 crore. Now, as per early estimates, the movie might show minimal growth at the box office on Tuesday, and collect around Rs. 60-70 lakh.

The film, on Monday, should have collected more than Rs. 1 crore and stayed steady during the weekdays. But, clearly, that didn't happen. Well, for now, we can expect Daadi Ki Shaadi to become a flop at the box office.

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 6

Krishnavataram Part 1, which was released on Thursday, minted Rs. 8.72 crore net in five days. The collection is decent if we look at the star cast and the minimal promotion. However, reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore, so according to that, the collection is not up to the mark.

As per early estimates, we can expect Krishnavataram Part 1 to collect around Rs. 1.50-2 crore at the box office on day 6, crossing the Rs. 10 crore mark in India.

Even though Krishnavataram Part 1 was released without much pre-release buzz, the positive reviews and word of mouth helped the film grow at the box office. Meanwhile, Daadi Ki Shaadi received mixed reviews from critics.