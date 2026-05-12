Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 5: Film Sees Big Monday Drop After Weekend Growth, Earns ₹1.35 Crore

Director Hardik Gajjar’s Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart witnessed a drop at the box office on its first Monday (May 11) after showing impressive growth over the weekend. The mythological drama collected Rs 1.35 crore net on Day 5 across 2,088 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 8.72 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s India gross collection now stands at Rs 10.41 crore.

The Day 5 collection also marks a sharp 62 per cent drop from Sunday’s Rs 3.55 crore net collection. While such drops are common after the weekend, the film’s high budget has put additional pressure on its weekday performance.

Here’s a look at the film’s day-wise box office collection so far:

Day 1 (1st Thursday) – Rs 42 lakh

Day 2 (1st Friday) – Rs 1.15 crore

Day 3 (1st Saturday) – Rs 2.25 crore

Day 4 (1st Sunday) – Rs 3.55 crore

Day 5 (1st Monday) – Rs 1.35 crore

Despite opening to limited pre-release buzz, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart managed to attract audiences over the weekend through positive word of mouth. The film had a slow start on Thursday, but collections improved steadily on Friday before witnessing solid jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

According to reports, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart has been mounted on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. Compared to its current earnings, the film’s box office performance remains underwhelming at the moment. The coming weekdays will be crucial for the movie, as it needs to maintain steady collections to post a respectable first-week total.

The film’s performance over the next few days will determine whether strong audience appreciation can translate into long-term box office stability.

About the film

The movie stars Siddharth Gupta, Sushmitha Bhat, Sanskruti Jayana, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan in key roles. Positioned as a grand retelling of Lord Krishna’s journey, the film has been promoted as a visually rich cinematic spectacle exploring themes of love, devotion, and wonder.

While critics gave mixed reviews to the film, audience reactions have reportedly been more positive, helping the movie register healthy weekend growth. However, trade experts believe the film still faces an uphill task at the box office due to its reported massive budget.