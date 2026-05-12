Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection Day 4: Neetu Kapoor Starrer Shows Drop, Earns ₹50 Lakh On Monday

Daadi Ki Shaadi Box Office Collection | YouTube

After a low opening, Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Sadia Khateeb starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi showed a good jump over the weekend. In three days, the movie collected Rs. 3.45 crore, and now, all eyes are on Monday's collection.

According to Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi collected Rs. 50 lakh on its first Monday, which is surely a huge drop. The film's total collection till now is Rs. 3.95 crore. It was expected that the movie would show a drop on its fourth day, but to sustain at the box office, the collection should have been around Rs. 1 crore.

Now, on Tuesday, we can expect Daadi Ki Shaadi to show a minimal jump, as due to lower ticket pricing, films do get better footfalls.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Budget

The makers of Daadi Ki Shaadi have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. But, according to some reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore, and some media reports claim that the budget is Rs. 45 crore.

Even if we consider Rs. 25 crore as the budget, the movie's collection is not up to the mark. The film clearly needs to show a miraculous jump in numbers during the weekdays. Also, it doesn't have a huge window at the box office, as many new films are slated to release this coming Friday.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review

Daadi Ki Shaadi has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you skip!"