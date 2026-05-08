Daadi Ki Shaadi Review: Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Starrer Is Like A Dull Wedding With No Good Food & Music, So Skip It!

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review |

Title: Daadi Ki Shaadi

Director: Ashish R. Mohan

Cast: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, R. Sarathkumar

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 2 stars

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review: After the disastrous response to Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 last year, Kapil Sharma is back on the big screens with a movie titled Daadi Ki Shaadi. The film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and R. Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The trailer and the songs had not created a great pre-release buzz. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Tony (Kapil Sharma), who stays in Delhi, and he is all set to get engaged to Kannu (Sadia Khateeb). But, on the day of their engagement, it is revealed that Kannu's Daadi, Vimla (Neetu Kapoor), is all set to get married again at the age of 70. Tony's father decides that if Vimla is getting married, then Tony and Kannu can't get married, and he breaks the engagement. Kannu, along with his family, leaves for Shimla to meet Vimla, and even Tony joins them. After reaching Shimla, Vimla confirms that she is getting married. So, who is the groom? Why is Daadi getting married at 70? Is there a secret behind this Daadi Ki Shaadi? All these questions are answered while the film progresses.

Daadi Ki Shaadi is written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan, and the basic storyline of the film is decent (not great). But, Mohan has failed to convert this decent story into a good film or even a watchable one. The first half of the film is dull, and even though in the second half it does become better in a few scenes, overall, it fails to keep us hooked to the screen.

The screenplay, dialogues, and direction are not up to the mark. The dialogues are bland and won't make you laugh at all. Even the emotional scenes don't have the depth to get tears in your eyes. The scenic beauty of Shimla also fails to save this movie.

The runtime of Daadi Ki Shaadi is 150 minutes, and it could have easily been trimmed by at least 20 minutes.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review - Actors' Performances

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor looks gorgeous in the film, and she has performed well. But the movie doesn't give her a chance to shine and showcase her fantastic acting talent. Kapil Sharma is good in the comedy and light-hearted scenes. Sadia Khateeb looks beautiful in the film, and she has been given a few scenes in which she shines and proves her mettle.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni makes her debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi, and we don't agree with Aamir Khan that she is better than Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima looks stunning in the film, and has a good screen presence, but when it comes to acting, she needs to work on her expressions and dialogue delivery. Also, this character was very much like what Riddhima is in real life (according to what we got to see in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives). So, it doesn't challenge her much as an actor.

South star R. Sarathkumar is very impressive in his role and leaves a strong mark. Aamir Khan's sister, Nikhat Khan, grabs our attention with her act.

Other supporting actors are fine. In fact, a better supporting cast could have taken the film a notch higher. Also, how badly the makers have wasted Aditi Mittal in this film.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review - Music

Apart from Senti, no other songs of Daadi Ki Shaadi are good, and even the background score is just average.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Daadi Ki Shaadi had a decent concept, and it could have been a good film. But, the weak screenplay and narration are the villains here. So, it is a wedding that we would recommend you to skip it!